We Need Summer Signings And To Keep Garry Monk – Leeds United Legend

Eddie Gray believes that Leeds United must strengthen their squad in the summer transfer window to mount a promotion push next term.



Leeds now look to have missed out on a playoff spot after playing out a 3-3 draw against Norwich City which means only a huge goal difference swing on the final day of the season next weekend would put the Whites into the top six at Fulham's expense.











Whites head coach Garry Monk is still not confirmed in his post for next term and is due to hold talks with the club only in June.



Gray wants Monk to stay and lead Leeds into next season, but also noted the club will need to be active in the summer transfer window to add more quality to the squad.





"I hope we will challenge next season and I hope Garry Monk is at the head of that challenge", Gray said on LUTV.

"But we need to bring a few players in.



"When it came to the crunch [to get a playoff place] we never produced.



"When the pressure is on, that is when you have to stand up to the plate."



There are a number of questions over the shape of Leeds' squad for next season.



Currently the Whites have Kyle Bartley, Matt Grimes, Hadi Sacko, Mo Barrow and Alfonso Pedraza on loan, while Charlie Taylor is out of contract in the summer.



They may also have to battle off interest from Premier League sides in defender Pontus Jansson and midfielder Ronaldo Vieira.

