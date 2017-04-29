You Can Feel It – Mauricio Pochettino Senses Spurs Progress

Follow @insidefutbol





Mauricio Pochettino has insisted that Tottenham Hotspur have improved from last season, ahead of his side’s Premier League meeting with Arsenal on Sunday.



Spurs were involved in the Premier League title race for most parts of the 2015/16 campaign and looked set for a top two finish, but a late implosion saw the club end the season in third spot.











The White Hart Lane outfit are in the running for the league title this season as well, with the north London club currently being four points adrift of leaders Chelsea, who have 78 points from 33 outings.



And with just five league games remaining this term, Pochettino explained that Tottenham are a better team now than they were last season.





The Argentine manager went on to add that his side are fully focussed on the current campaign instead of thinking about last season.

“I don’t remember too much about last season”, he said in his pre-match press conference.



“Now we are focused on a completely different season, different opponents, a different moment.



“I’ve told you a lot how the team has improved from last season, then it’s another thing to win the Premier League or some trophies or not, but it’s true that you can feel how the team has improved.”



Tottenham drew 1-1 with Arsenal in the corresponding fixture at the Emirates Stadium in November.

