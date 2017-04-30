Broke Your Heart Lane, We’ve Killed Tottenham – Chelsea Legend On Win At Everton

Follow @insidefutbol





Chelsea legend Tommy Langley has aimed a barb at Tottenham Hotspur, feeling the Blues' 3-0 win away at Everton will have killed Spurs.



Tottenham headed into Sunday's games looking for a favour from Everton as they aimed to close a four-point gap to the Blues at the top of the Premier League table.











But after the game drifting, Chelsea came up trumps at Goodison Park with goals from Pedro Rodriguez, Gary Cahill and Willian, to run out 3-0 winners and take three points from a match widely considered to be the toughest of their remaining fixtures.



And Langley was quick to mock Spurs, who took on Arsenal and won 2-0 after Chelsea's match finished.





" Have they kicked off at Broke Your Heart Lane yet?" Langley said on Chelsea TV after the Blues beat Everton.

"Broke Your Heart Lane.



"They are going into a derby with enthusiasm and we have killed them on the spot, so it's great."



Spurs did recover from the news of Chelsea's win though and took all three points from Arsenal in the last ever north London derby at White Hart Lane.



Matches are running out however for Spurs to overhaul Chelsea, with both teams having just four games left to play.



Chelsea's remaining games are Middlesbrough (home), West Brom (away), Watford (home) and Sunderland (home).



Spurs meanwhile are due to play West Ham (away), Manchester United (home), Leicester City (away) and Hull City (away).

