Cesc Fabregas On Bench – Chelsea Team vs Everton Confirmed

Fixture: Everton vs Chelsea

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 14:05 (UK time)



Chelsea have officially named their starting line-up and substitutes to take on Everton at Goodison Park in a key Premier League fixture this afternoon.



The Blues currently boast a lead of four points over second placed Tottenham Hotspur, who are not in action until facing Arsenal later today, and could swell their advantage to seven points, piling the pressure on Mauricio Pochettino's men.











They face a tough test at Everton though, who sit seventh in the standings.



Chelsea boss Antonio Conte has Thibaut Courtois between the sticks, while at the back he goes with the three of Cesar Azpilicueta, Gary Cahill and David Luiz. In midfield, the Italian trusts in Nemanja Matic and N'Golo Kante to control the play. Marcos Alonso and Victor Moses are the wing-backs, while up top Pedro Rodriguez, Diego Costa and Eden Hazard provide the attacking threat.



From the bench, Conte can call for striker Michy Batshuayi if needed, while Willian and Cesc Fabregas are further options.



Chelsea Team vs Everton



Substitutes: Begovic, Zouma, Ake, Chalobah, Fabregas, Willian, Batshuayi

