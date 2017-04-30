XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

30/04/2017 - 13:07 BST

Cesc Fabregas On Bench – Chelsea Team vs Everton Confirmed

 




Fixture: Everton vs Chelsea
Competition: Premier League
Kick-off: 14:05 (UK time)

Chelsea have officially named their starting line-up and substitutes to take on Everton at Goodison Park in a key Premier League fixture this afternoon.

The Blues currently boast a lead of four points over second placed Tottenham Hotspur, who are not in action until facing Arsenal later today, and could swell their advantage to seven points, piling the pressure on Mauricio Pochettino's men.




They face a tough test at Everton though, who sit seventh in the standings.

Chelsea boss Antonio Conte has Thibaut Courtois between the sticks, while at the back he goes with the three of Cesar Azpilicueta, Gary Cahill and David Luiz. In midfield, the Italian trusts in Nemanja Matic and N'Golo Kante to control the play. Marcos Alonso and Victor Moses are the wing-backs, while up top Pedro Rodriguez, Diego Costa and Eden Hazard provide the attacking threat.

From the bench, Conte can call for striker Michy Batshuayi if needed, while Willian and Cesc Fabregas are further options.

 


Chelsea Team vs Everton

Cech; Azpilicueta, David Luiz, Cahill (c); Moses, Kante, Matic, Alonso; Pedro, Diego Costa, Hazard 

Substitutes: Begovic, Zouma, Ake, Chalobah, Fabregas, Willian, Batshuayi
 