06 October 2016

26 August 2015

30/04/2017 - 13:41 BST

Charlie Taylor Poised For Leeds United Exit Amid Liverpool Talk

 




Liverpool target Charlie Taylor is poised to leave Leeds United this coming summer following the club's failure to win promotion to the Premier League.

Taylor, 23, is out of contract with the Yorkshire giants in the summer and has knocked back attempts to convince him to put pen to paper on a fresh deal.




Leeds however refused to sell the left-back last summer and stuck to their stance in January – but with Taylor out of contract soon, the Whites will lose their academy product.

According to the Yorkshire Evening Post, Leeds' failure to win promotion means Taylor is on the way out, with Liverpool much mooted as a potential destination.
 


Liverpool are in need of a specialist left-back, with manager Jurgen Klopp deploying midfielder James Milner in the position for the majority of the season after losing faith in Alberto Moreno.

Taylor was dropped to the bench for Leeds' final home game of the season on Saturday by Whites head coach Garry Monk, who preferred Italian Gaetano Berardi in the left-back role.

The defender has also been linked with Crystal Palace, Middlesbrough and West Brom, and seems all but certain to be playing Premier League football next term.
  