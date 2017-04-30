Don’t Choose Monaco – Legendary Boss Issues Message To Everton and Liverpool Target Youri Tielemans

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Anderlecht boss Aad de Mos has warned in-demand Youri Tielemans that he would be making a mistake if he joined Ligue 1 side Monaco.



Tielemans is attracting interest from a clutch of clubs, including Premier League giants Liverpool, Everton and Tottenham Hotspur, but it is Monaco who are leading the chase at present, with the midfielder's agent based in the principality.











Monaco are positioning themselves as the perfect stepping stone for Tielemans and are pushing hard to get a deal done with Anderlecht.



De Mos though feels Monaco would be the wrong choice to make and urged the 19-year-old to pick a bigger club and one which can boast a manager who is likely to stay and see through his long-term plan.





"I would never go to AS Monaco", De Mos said bluntly in Het Laatste Nieuws .

"It is a team playing in a stadium with few fans.



"I would choose another team with more atmosphere.



"Oh, Youri is intelligent enough.



"He has to make the choice, but if I can give advice to a player of his calibre, who can choose from several clubs – go for a team with a coach who is staying for a long time and knows you completely.



"I would like to talk to the coach too and explicitly ask whether he is going to make me play effectively too, because it's very important for Youri Tielemans, given his age and development."



Despite continued talk that Tielemans will move on this summer, Anderlecht have not given up hope of keeping hold of the midfielder and hope if they can qualfy for the Champions League then he will stay put for a further season.



Tielemans has made over 170 appearances for Anderlecht even though he is still a teenager and not due to turn 20 until May.

