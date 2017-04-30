XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

30/04/2017 - 19:12 BST

Had To Happen Once In 20 Years – Arsene Wenger Dismisses Spurs Finishing Above Arsenal

 




Arsene Wenger has downplayed the significance of Tottenham Hotspur guaranteeing a finish above Arsenal this season in the Premier League, after Spurs beat the Gunners 2-0 in the last ever north London derby at White Hart Lane.

Arsenal started with three at the back at White Hart Lane, but struggled to get going as Spurs quickly began to dominate proceedings.




Goals from Dele Alli and Harry Kane secured a 2-0 win for Spurs and also meant that for the first time since 1995, and the first time during Wenger's reign, Tottenham will finish above Arsenal in the Premier League.

But Wenger is keen not to read too much significance into the fact and indicated it was bound to happen once.
 


"Well done to them, but when you start the championship the target is not to finish above Spurs, it is to fight for the title", Wenger said on Sky Sports.

"In 20 years it happened once. Mathematically it has to happen once.

"We are not happy with it but we don't compare ourselves to Spurs, we compare ourselves to where we want to be", he added.

The pill may be even more bitter for Arsenal to swallow at the end of the season as they are facing an uphill battle to finish in the top four, made worse by defeat at White Hart Lane.

Sixth placed Arsenal are now six points off a top four spot, with a game in hand on those teams above them.
  