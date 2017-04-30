Had To Happen Once In 20 Years – Arsene Wenger Dismisses Spurs Finishing Above Arsenal

Follow @insidefutbol





Arsene Wenger has downplayed the significance of Tottenham Hotspur guaranteeing a finish above Arsenal this season in the Premier League, after Spurs beat the Gunners 2-0 in the last ever north London derby at White Hart Lane.



Arsenal started with three at the back at White Hart Lane, but struggled to get going as Spurs quickly began to dominate proceedings.











Goals from Dele Alli and Harry Kane secured a 2-0 win for Spurs and also meant that for the first time since 1995, and the first time during Wenger's reign, Tottenham will finish above Arsenal in the Premier League.



But Wenger is keen not to read too much significance into the fact and indicated it was bound to happen once.





" Well done to them, but when you start the championship the target is not to finish above Spurs, it is to fight for the title", Wenger said on Sky Sports.

"In 20 years it happened once. Mathematically it has to happen once.



"We are not happy with it but we don't compare ourselves to Spurs, we compare ourselves to where we want to be", he added.



The pill may be even more bitter for Arsenal to swallow at the end of the season as they are facing an uphill battle to finish in the top four, made worse by defeat at White Hart Lane.



Sixth placed Arsenal are now six points off a top four spot, with a game in hand on those teams above them.

