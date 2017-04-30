XRegister
06 October 2016

30/04/2017 - 18:59 BST

I Can’t Get Excited About Finishing Above Arsenal – Mauricio Pochettino Has Title Fish To Fry

 




Mauricio Pochettino has acknowledged the Tottenham Hotspur fans will be happy to have guaranteed finishing above Arsenal in the Premier League for the first time since 1995, but insists he has bigger fish to fry.

Tottenham eased past Arsenal in the last ever north London derby at White Hart Lane, running out 2-0 winners through goals from Dele Alli and Harry Kane, but such was the home side's dominance the margin of victory could have been greater.




Pochettino is delighted to get the job done in the last derby at White Hart Lane and admits it is an emotional experience.

He said on Sky Sports: "It was a fantastic afternoon. I'm very happy for the players and the fans. To win against Arsenal in the last derby at White Hart Lane, it was emotional for everyone.
 


"We tried to pay the supporters back for the energy they gave us", he added.

Pochettino knows his club's fans are pleased to have secured a finish above Arsenal, but the Spurs boss says he is focused on his men battling Chelsea for the Premier League title; Spurs are four points behind Chelsea.

"I can understand our fans, I am so happy for them [to be above Arsenal], but I don't feel the same because for me it is about trying to win the title", he said.

"It is so important now to try to be above to try and win trophies, that is our aim.

"I think still we are in the race. There is a four-point gap. It's true that it will be difficult but we will see what happens."

Tottenham had received the news of Chelsea beating Everton earlier in the day, but responded well to professionally finish off Arsenal and keep the title race alive.
  

 