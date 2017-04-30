I’d Be Disappointed If Chelsea Star Does That – Netherlands Coach Comments

Follow @insidefutbol





Netherlands interim boss Fred Grim has admitted he would be disappointed if Chelsea talent Nathan Ake chooses to represent the Ivory Coast at international level.



The versatile defender has long been involved in the Netherlands international set-up, having turned out for the country at Under-15, Under-16, Under-17, Under-19 and Under-21 level.











But Ake has been invited to turn out for the Ivory Coast at international level by new Elephants coach Marc Wilmots.



Ake is refusing to make a decision just yet and Grim admits he would be disappointed if the 22-year-old snubs the Oranje in favour of the African nation.





"My first reaction is that I would be very sorry if he chooses the Ivory Coast", Grim told Dutch daily De Telegraaf .

"Nathan is potentially a Netherlands senior team player.



"It's not for nothing that he went through all the Oranje youth teams and he was there for all the young Oranje matches.



"He is also closely monitored for the Dutch team", he added.



Ake was born in the Netherlands, but qualifies to represent the Ivory Coast at international level.



The defender spent the first half of the current campaign on loan at Bournemouth, but was recalled by Chelsea boss Antonio Conte in the winter transfer window, following his impressive showings on the south coast.



Wilmots would undoubtedly believe it to be a coup if he can tempt Ake to commit to the Ivory Coast.

