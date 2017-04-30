Moussa Dembele On Bench – Tottenham Hotspur Team vs Arsenal Confirmed

Follow @insidefutbol





Fixture: Tottenham Hotspur vs Arsenal

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 16:30 (UK time)



Tottenham Hotspur have named their starting eleven to lock horns with Arsenal for the last ever time at White Hart Lane.



Spurs are close to finishing above Arsenal for the first time in Arsene Wenger's reign at the Gunners, while they are also bidding to catch league leaders Chelsea as they chase the Premier League title.











As such, Mauricio Pochettino's men know just how important taking three points against Arsenal will be today.



Spurs have Hugo Lloris between the sticks, while at the back Pochettino picks a central defensive pairing of Toby Alderweireld and Jan Vertonghen, while Kieran Trippier and Ben Davies operate as full-backs. Eric Dier and Victor Wanyama will want to control midfield, while Heung-Min Son, Christian Eriksen and Dele Alli support Harry Kane.



From the bench, Pochettino can turn to Moussa Dembele if needed, while Vincent Janssen is an attacking option.



Tottenham Hotspur Team vs Arsenal



Lloris (c), Trippier, Alderweireld, Vertonghen, Davies, Dier, Wanyama, Son, Eriksen, Alli, Kane



Substitutes: Vorm, Walker, Wimmer, Dembele, Sissoko, Nkoudou, Janssen

