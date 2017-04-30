XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

30/04/2017 - 15:36 BST

Olivier Giroud Leads Line – Arsenal Team vs Tottenham Hotspur Confirmed

 




Fixture: Tottenham Hotspur vs Arsenal
Competition: Premier League
Kick-off: 16:30 (UK time)

Arsenal have officially named their starting line-up and substitutes to play Tottenham Hotspur for the final time ever at White Hart Lane.

The Gunners head into the game knowing they cannot afford to drop points in their chase for a top four finish, while they are also aware that collecting all three could effectively kill off Tottenham's title challenge.




Boss Arsene Wenger opts to go with three at the back, picking Gabriel Paulista, Laurent Koscielny and Nacho Monreal.

In midfield, Aaron Ramsey and Granit Xhaka slot in to take the central two roles, while Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Kieran Gibbs push wide. Up top, Mesut Ozil and Alexis Sanchez sit behind Olivier Giroud.

From the bench, Wenger can call for Theo Walcott and Danny Welbeck if he needs to chase the game at any point.

 


Arsenal Team vs Tottenham Hotspur

Cech, Gabriel, Koscielny, Monreal, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Ramsey, Xhaka, Gibbs, Ozil, Sanchez, Giroud

Substitutes:  Ospina, Holding, Bellerin, Coquelin, Iwobi, Walcott, Welbeck
 