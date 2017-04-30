Olivier Giroud Leads Line – Arsenal Team vs Tottenham Hotspur Confirmed

Follow @insidefutbol





Fixture: Tottenham Hotspur vs Arsenal

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 16:30 (UK time)



Arsenal have officially named their starting line-up and substitutes to play Tottenham Hotspur for the final time ever at White Hart Lane.



The Gunners head into the game knowing they cannot afford to drop points in their chase for a top four finish, while they are also aware that collecting all three could effectively kill off Tottenham's title challenge.











Boss Arsene Wenger opts to go with three at the back, picking Gabriel Paulista, Laurent Koscielny and Nacho Monreal.



In midfield, Aaron Ramsey and Granit Xhaka slot in to take the central two roles, while Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Kieran Gibbs push wide. Up top, Mesut Ozil and Alexis Sanchez sit behind Olivier Giroud.



From the bench, Wenger can call for Theo Walcott and Danny Welbeck if he needs to chase the game at any point.



Arsenal Team vs Tottenham Hotspur



Cech, Gabriel, Koscielny, Monreal, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Ramsey, Xhaka, Gibbs, Ozil, Sanchez, Giroud



Substitutes: Ospina, Holding, Bellerin, Coquelin, Iwobi, Walcott, Welbeck

