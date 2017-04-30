Outworked, Outplayed, I Can’t Argue – Thierry Henry Comments As Spurs Beat Arsenal

Follow @insidefutbol





Thierry Henry admits he can have no complaints over comments that Arsenal were outworked and outplayed by Tottenham Hotspur at White Hart Lane.



Spurs ran out 2-0 winners with goals in the second half from Dele Alli and Harry Kane, but such was their dominance could have inflicted a heavier defeat on the Gunners.











Spurs defender Jan Vertonghen was quick to note after the match that in his view his side wanted the win more than Arsenal, while Kane noted that his team-mates outworked their opponents.



Arsenal legend Henry admits he would love to be able to disagree and put up an alternative argument.





But the Frenchman says he can have no complaints with the assessment of the two Spurs players, while he would also add outplayed to the mix .

"When I hear Jan Vertonghen saying 'we wanted it more than them' and I hear Harry Kane saying 'we outworked them', and if someone also came and added 'we outplayed them', I'd like to talk and say something back to someone, but I actually cannot say anything about what I've seen today", Henry said on Sky Sports.



"They are right.



"There is nothing I can say", he added.



Spurs are continuing to push Chelsea for the title and the gap between the two teams sits at four points, with Mauricio Pochettino's men wasting no time in responding to the Blues' victory at Everton.



Sixth placed Arsenal meanwhile are still in the race for a top four finish, but their task is now harder as even if they win their game in hand on the teams above them they will still be three points short.

