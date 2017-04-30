Tired People Trying Everything – Jose Mourinho Won’t Criticise Man Utd Despite Swansea Draw

Follow @insidefutbol





Jose Mourinho says he cannot fault his players, despite Manchester United being held to a 1-1 draw at Old Trafford by relegation battlers Swansea City.



Manchester United struggled to get going in the first half, with the pace of Anthony Martial being their main threat against the Swans.











But just before the interval the Red Devils got a break, with Marcus Rashford going to ground in the penalty box under the challenge of Swansea goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski.



Wayne Rooney scored the penalty, but Swansea were left fuming after arguing Rashford was on his way down long before Fabianski came out to meet him.





Swansea struggled to get going with their fightback in the second half, but did grow in confidence and in the 79th minute Gylfi Sigurdsson curled a free-kick beyond David de Gea to level matters .

The visitors then had a good chance to win it, but Fernando Llorente fluffed his lines inside the six-yard box.



It ended 1-1 and Manchester United also suffered on the injury front after Luke Shaw and Eric Bailly were forced off.



For Mourinho, while the result was unwelcome, there could be no complaints over his players' effort.



"We were totally in control and then conceded a goal from a free-kick where you have to be a bit more experienced to avoid it", he was quoted as saying by his club's site.



"Again, tired people were trying absolutely everything, so if people want to be critical of the performance they are free to do it but, I’m not, I’m happy.



"The players gave everything and deserve everything.



"You cannot isolate the performance from the context and that is nine matches in April, the last match a derby on Thursday evening and now a match on Sunday at 12 o’clock.



"I’m not happy with the result, but I’m very happy with the boys", Mourinho added.

