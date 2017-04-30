Wayne Rooney Starts, Juan Mata On Bench – Manchester United Team vs Swansea Confirmed

Follow @insidefutbol





Fixture: Manchester United vs Swansea City

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 12:00 (UK time)



Manchester United have officially named their starting line-up and substitutes to host Swansea City at Old Trafford in a Premier League clash this afternoon.



The Red Devils are still chasing a spot in the top four and Jose Mourinho will be desperate for his men to make no mistake today, with taking all three points the target.











They face a Swansea side scrapping for their lives, three points from safety, but with a game in hand on the teams above them in the table.



Mourinho has Eric Bailly and Daley Blind as his central defensive pairing, while Luke Shaw slots in at left back, meaning Matteo Darmian is on the bench. Michael Carrick and Ander Herrera link up in midfield, with Jesse Lingard, Wayne Rooney and Anthony Martial behind hitman Marcus Rashford.



From the bench, Mourinho can call for the fit again Juan Mata if needed, while Henrikh Mkhitaryan is another option.



Manchester United Team vs Swansea City



De Gea, Young, Bailly, Blind, Shaw, Carrick, Herrera, Lingard, Rooney, Martial, Rashford



Substitutes: Romero, Darmian, Tuanzebe, Valencia, Mata, McTominay, Mkhitaryan

