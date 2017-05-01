Andrea Radrizzani Aims To Take 100% Control of Leeds United Within Two Weeks

Follow @insidefutbol





Andrea Radrizzani is looking to complete his full takeover of Leeds United within the next two weeks.



The Italian sports TV rights businessman took control of 50 per cent of the Championship side earlier this year, but the deal contained an option to allow him to buy the remaining 50 per cent from chairman Massimo Cellino in the summer.











After Leeds effectively saw their playoff challenge end at home against Norwich City on Saturday, the Whites are planning for another season in the second tier.



And Radrizzani is also planning, as he aims to hoover up the 50 per cent he does not own within the next two weeks, according to the Yorkshire Evening Post.





The Italian recently drafted Ivan Bravo onto the Leeds board and may well make further appointments as he tightens his grip on the power structures at Elland Road .

Radrizzani will also have to make a decision on head coach Garry Monk.



Monk is out of contract in the summer and it has been claimed Radrizzani will part ways with the former Swansea City boss after he presided over a disastrous run of form at the business end of the season which saw Leeds drop from fourth to seventh and miss out on a playoff spot.



The head coach though retains significant support amongst the Leeds fan base, which may play into Radrizzani's thinking.

