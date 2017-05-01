Chelsea Haven’t Opened Romelu Lukaku Talks But Everton Striker Remains Target

Follow @insidefutbol





Chelsea are yet to open talks with Everton or Romelu Lukaku’s representatives despite having an interest in the Belgium striker, it has been claimed.



The 23-year-old striker's reputation has risen this season because of his performances for Everton, where he has already scored 24 league goals this term.











The Belgian has refused to sign a new contract with the Merseyside club, with many believing that it could lead to his exit from Everton, much to manager Ronald Koeman’s dismay.



Manchester United have been linked with a move for the Belgian striker as the club are expected to dip into their funds for a centre forward after Zlatan Ibrahimovic suffered a serious injury.





However, Chelsea are being considered the favourites to re-sign their former player and there are also suggestions that Lukaku also wants to return to the west London club.

But talk of advanced negotiations are misplaced as according to Belgian daily Het Laatste Nieuws, there are no ongoing talks between Lukaku’s representatives and Chelsea over a summer move.



The Blues are also yet to approach Everton regarding a transfer and there is a feeling that Antonio Conte wants to finish the season first before turning his attention towards this summer’s transfer business.



Everton are expected to demand a fee between £65m to £70m for a player who still has two years left on his current deal.

