Daniel Sturridge and Adam Lallana On Bench – Liverpool Team vs Watford Confirmed

Fixture: Watford vs Liverpool

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 20:00 (UK time)



Liverpool have named their side and substitutes to take on Watford at Vicarage Road in a crunch Premier League fixture this evening.



Jurgen Klopp's side saw top four rivals Manchester City, Manchester United and Arsenal all drop points over the weekend and now the pressure is on the Reds to make sure they do not follow suit.











Liverpool boast a good recent record against Watford as they have emerged the victors in ten of the last 12 meetings. However, one of those 12 saw Watford win 3-0 in a result which remains the heaviest Klopp has tasted as Reds boss.



Klopp goes with Simon Mignolet between the sticks, while at the back he picks Joel Matip and Dejan Lovren as the central pair. Lucas Leiva starts in midfield, as do Emre Can and Georginio Wijnaldum. Up top, Liverpool go with Philippe Coutinho, Roberto Firmino and Divock Origi.



From the bench, the German can call for Daniel Sturridge and Adam Lallana if needed.



Liverpool Team vs Watford



Mignolet, Clyne, Lovren, Matip, Milner, Lucas, Can, Wijnaldum, Coutinho, Firmino, Origi



Substitutes: Karius, Moreno, Grujic, Sturridge, Alexander-Arnold, Klavan, Lallana

