€50m At Least – Sampdoria Supremo Wants To Raise Release Clause of Arsenal and Spurs Target

Sampdoria president Massimo Ferrero has revealed his intention to raise Patrik Schick’s release clause, with the striker linked with Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur.



The 21-year-old’s future has been a topic of discussion of the last couple of weeks and his agent and Sampdoria continue to hold talks over renewing his current contract with the Serie A club.











Schick joined the Italian outfit from Sparta Prague last summer but has made a huge impression in his first season in Italy, which has led to interest from clubs such as Arsenal and Tottenham, who have regularly watched him in action this season.



Sampdoria are aware of the interest in their star forward and are trying to agree a new contract with his representatives, with the intention to bring a change to his current release clause of €25m.





And club president Ferrero admits that he completely wants to remove the clause or raise it to around €50m to avoid Schick leaving the club for as little as €25m.

The Sampdoria president told Il Secolo XIX: “We would like to raise or remove his release clause.



“I often talk with his agent and we’ll reach a deal soon as we want to avoid making a mockery of the situation.



“I would like to bring the clause to around €50m and obviously we would have to review the boy’s contract.”



Schick has netted 13 goals in all competition in his first season in Serie A.

