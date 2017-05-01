XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

01/05/2017 - 17:07 BST

€50m At Least – Sampdoria Supremo Wants To Raise Release Clause of Arsenal and Spurs Target

 




Sampdoria president Massimo Ferrero has revealed his intention to raise Patrik Schick’s release clause, with the striker linked with Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur.

The 21-year-old’s future has been a topic of discussion of the last couple of weeks and his agent and Sampdoria continue to hold talks over renewing his current contract with the Serie A club.




Schick joined the Italian outfit from Sparta Prague last summer but has made a huge impression in his first season in Italy, which has led to interest from clubs such as Arsenal and Tottenham, who have regularly watched him in action this season.

Sampdoria are aware of the interest in their star forward and are trying to agree a new contract with his representatives, with the intention to bring a change to his current release clause of €25m.
 


And club president Ferrero admits that he completely wants to remove the clause or raise it to around €50m to avoid Schick leaving the club for as little as €25m.  

The Sampdoria president told Il Secolo XIX: “We would like to raise or remove his release clause.

“I often talk with his agent and we’ll reach a deal soon as we want to avoid making a mockery of the situation.

“I would like to bring the clause to around €50m and obviously we would have to review the boy’s contract.”

Schick has netted 13 goals in all competition in his first season in Serie A.
 