Great In Training, Great In Dressing Room, Top, Top Pro – Liverpool Legend Lauds Reds Star

Liverpool legend John Aldridge has heaped praise on Lucas Leica, who is in his 10th year at Anfield.



The 30-year-old joined the Merseyside giants from Gremio in 2007 after being snapped up by then Liverpool boss Rafael Benitez.











Lucas’ present contract with Liverpool is set to expire this summer and the Reds are yet to offer him a new deal; he was heavily linked with a move to Inter Milan in January.



Despite primarily being a defensive midfielder, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has often deployed the Brazilian as a centre-back in the present campaign.





And Aldridge, who explained that it is a very rare sight nowadays to see someone stay put at a club for 10 years, especially someone from abroad, lauded Lucas’ impact both on and off the pitch at Liverpool.

“In an ideal world you’ve got two or three of them in the changing room”, Aldridge said on LFC TV, when asked about Lucas.



“When I played, we always had players like him.



“In this day and age it’s very unlikely that you get someone who spends 10 years at a club, especially a foreigner.



“It speaks volumes about what Lucas has done.



“He’s great on the training pitch, he’s great in the changing room before and after games and he’s a gentleman.



“He’s a top, top pro.



"He has done really well in the last few games for us.”



Lucas has thus far made 342 appearances in all competitions for Liverpool, with 28 of those coming this season.

