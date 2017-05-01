XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

01/05/2017 - 11:09 BST

Great In Training, Great In Dressing Room, Top, Top Pro – Liverpool Legend Lauds Reds Star

 




Liverpool legend John Aldridge has heaped praise on Lucas Leica, who is in his 10th year at Anfield.

The 30-year-old joined the Merseyside giants from Gremio in 2007 after being snapped up by then Liverpool boss Rafael Benitez.




Lucas’ present contract with Liverpool is set to expire this summer and the Reds are yet to offer him a new deal; he was heavily linked with a move to Inter Milan in January.

Despite primarily being a defensive midfielder, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has often deployed the Brazilian as a centre-back in the present campaign.
 


And Aldridge, who explained that it is a very rare sight nowadays to see someone stay put at a club for 10 years, especially someone from abroad, lauded Lucas’ impact both on and off the pitch at Liverpool.

“In an ideal world you’ve got two or three of them in the changing room”, Aldridge said on LFC TV, when asked about Lucas.

“When I played, we always had players like him.

“In this day and age it’s very unlikely that you get someone who spends 10 years at a club, especially a foreigner.

“It speaks volumes about what Lucas has done.

“He’s great on the training pitch, he’s great in the changing room before and after games and he’s a gentleman.

“He’s a top, top pro.

"He has done really well in the last few games for us.”

Lucas has thus far made 342 appearances in all competitions for Liverpool, with 28 of those coming this season.
 