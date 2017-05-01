XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

01/05/2017 - 12:46 BST

He Bullied Martin Skrtel – Liverpool Legend Tells Reds To Be Wary of Watford Star

 




Liverpool legend John Aldridge has urged the Reds to be wary of the threat posed by Troy Deneey, ahead of their meeting with Watford tonight.

The striker, who was impressive for the Hornets last term, scored 15 goals in 43 appearances in all competitions in the 2015/16 campaign, in addition to providing 10 assists.




Aldridge feels Deeney has not been at his best this term, but the 28-year-old has still scored 10 times and set up five goals in 35 games.

And although the forward did not find the back of the net during Watford’s 3-0 win over Liverpool at Vicarage Road, Aldridge says he bullied former Reds defender Martin Skrtel.
 


And Aldridge, who labelled Deeney “dangerous”, thinks the Liverpool defenders should be aware of him.

“He did ever so well last season, sprung onto the scene and scored goals aplenty”, Aldridge told LFC TV, while talking about Deeney.

“This season has been a little bit difficult for him.

“He got off to a very good start, but he hasn’t scored as many goals as perhaps everyone expected him to.

“But still he’s a danger. He’s a good target man and he works his socks off.

“He hustles and bustles, so he’s a danger.

“Last year he actually bullied Martin Skrtel and he [Skrtel] couldn’t handle him.

“[Joel] Matip and [Dejan] Lovren will be aware of that this time.”

Liverpool, who are currently third in the Premier League table with 66 points from 34 games, thrashed Watford 6-1 in the corresponding fixture at Anfield earlier in the season in November.
 