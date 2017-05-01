Jurgen Klopp Has No Option – Liverpool Legend Says Reds Star Must Start vs Watford

Follow @insidefutbol





John Aldridge thinks Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has no option but to start Adam Lallana against Watford tonight.



The 28-year-old, who has been in fine form for Liverpool in the present campaign, has missed the Reds’ last five Premier League outings with a hamstring injury.











However, Lallana returned to full training ahead of Liverpool’s trip to Vicarage Road, with the Merseyside giants needing a strong end to the season to be certain of a top four finish.



Liverpool, who have been plagued by injuries this season, had mostly youngsters on the bench during their 2-1 loss to Crystal Palace last weekend.





And Aldridge feels Klopp has to start Lallana, who has scored seven goals and provided as many assists in 27 Premier League games this season, against Watford as Liverpool need more experienced players going forward.

“It’s very important [to have him back]”, he told LFC TV, while talking about Lallana’s return.



“The options we’ve got going forward are very minimal.



“You look at the bench the other day, we've got young [Ben] Woodburn there and [Rhian] Brewster there, which is great for the future.



“But you need experience and Adam Lallana is having his best season for Liverpool this year by a mile.



“He has assisted quite a few goals and he has scored more goals than [he did] in any other season.



“We need him, with our pressing game as well.



“I think the manager will start him.



“He has no option but to start him at Watford.”



Liverpool are currently third in the Premier League table with 66 points from 34 games.

