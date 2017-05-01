XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

01/05/2017 - 11:32 BST

Liverpool U18s Will Learn Enormously From Steven Gerrard – John Aldridge

 




John Aldridge feels Liverpool's youngsters will learn a great deal from Steven Gerrard, besides footballing lessons.

Liverpool named Gerrard as their new Under-18s manager last week, with the 36-year-old set to take up his new role from the 2017/18 season.




The former England international will replace Neil Critchley, who will take charge of the Liverpool Under-23s team.

Gerrard has been working in the capacity of academy coach at Liverpool after announcing his retirement from playing competitive football in 2016.
 


And Aldridge, who thinks it is brilliant for Liverpool to have Gerrard as their Under-18s boss, explained that the former midfielder absolutely loves to be involved in coaching with the youngsters.

The 58-year-old went on to add that the Under-18s will get to learn a lot from Gerrard, not only football-wise, but also about portraying themselves on and off the pitch.

“We all know what Steven Gerrard stands for Liverpool”, he told LFC TV, when discussing Gerrard’s appointment.

“To want him to continue as a coach at the club to enhance the capabilities of the young lads pushing for a place in the first team is brilliant.

“He could have sat back and enjoyed the limelight at BT or Sky, doing his punditry.

“But he wants to be involved. I’ve spoken to Steve and he loves it.

“He’s there early in the morning, preparing everything and he loves absolutely every minute on the training pitch with the kids.

“And they’ll learn enormously [from Gerrard].

“Not just about football, but about the other aspects of portraying themselves on and off the pitch.

“Steve has been there, seen it and done it at the highest level and it’s fantastic for Liverpool.”

Barring the Premier League, Gerrard won every other major trophy possible for his boyhood club Liverpool.
 