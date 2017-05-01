Liverpool U18s Will Learn Enormously From Steven Gerrard – John Aldridge

Follow @insidefutbol





John Aldridge feels Liverpool's youngsters will learn a great deal from Steven Gerrard, besides footballing lessons.



Liverpool named Gerrard as their new Under-18s manager last week, with the 36-year-old set to take up his new role from the 2017/18 season.











The former England international will replace Neil Critchley, who will take charge of the Liverpool Under-23s team.



Gerrard has been working in the capacity of academy coach at Liverpool after announcing his retirement from playing competitive football in 2016.





And Aldridge, who thinks it is brilliant for Liverpool to have Gerrard as their Under-18s boss, explained that the former midfielder absolutely loves to be involved in coaching with the youngsters.

The 58-year-old went on to add that the Under-18s will get to learn a lot from Gerrard, not only football-wise, but also about portraying themselves on and off the pitch.



“We all know what Steven Gerrard stands for Liverpool”, he told LFC TV, when discussing Gerrard’s appointment.



“To want him to continue as a coach at the club to enhance the capabilities of the young lads pushing for a place in the first team is brilliant.



“He could have sat back and enjoyed the limelight at BT or Sky, doing his punditry.



“But he wants to be involved. I’ve spoken to Steve and he loves it.



“He’s there early in the morning, preparing everything and he loves absolutely every minute on the training pitch with the kids.



“And they’ll learn enormously [from Gerrard].



“Not just about football, but about the other aspects of portraying themselves on and off the pitch.



“Steve has been there, seen it and done it at the highest level and it’s fantastic for Liverpool.”



Barring the Premier League, Gerrard won every other major trophy possible for his boyhood club Liverpool.

