Must Treat Every Game Like A Final – Manchester United Star Pulls No Punches

Follow @insidefutbol





Manchester United star Juan Mata has insisted that every game between now and the end of the season is a final for his team.



The Red Devils yet again missed a chance to break into the top four in the Premier League after being held to a 1-1 draw by relegation-threatened Swansea City on Sunday.











Manchester United presently find themselves in fifth spot with 65 points from 34 games, just one behind fourth-placed Manchester City, who themselves failed to beat Middlesbrough in another game on Sunday.



Jose Mourinho’s team will now travel to Spain to take on Celta Vigo in the semi-final first leg of the Europa League on Thursday before taking on Arsenal in the league three days later.





Winning the Europa League would also enable Manchester United to qualify for the Champions League next season, with Mata stating that his team will treat each of their remaining games this season as a final.

“First of all we have to visit Celta in the Europa League”, he wrote in his blog.



“I can say, without exaggerating, that they are one of the teams that play better football in Spain, and not only this season.



“Being back home will be special, but very difficult at the same time.



“We must perform at our best in order to beat them.



“Besides, a few days later we will visit another big opponent such as Arsenal, with three key points at stake.



“Every game from now on is a final for us, that’s how we face them.”



Mata has thus far made 38 appearances in all competitions this season, scoring 10 times and setting up six goals.



He was expected to miss the rest of the season because of a groin injury but made a quick recovery to return to the squad on Sunday.

