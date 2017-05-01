My Players Didn’t Know Chelsea Result But I Did – Mauricio Pochettino

Follow @insidefutbol





Mauricio Pochettino has revealed that his Tottenham Hotspur players were not aware of the result of the game between Chelsea and Everton, following his side’s 2-0 win over Arsenal on Sunday.



The Blues thrashed Everton 3-0 earlier on Sunday to move seven points clear at the top of the Premier League table and put pressure on Spurs.











But Tottenham rose to the occasion and beat Arsenal at White Hart Lane to cut Chelsea’s lead at the top to four points, with four league games still remaining in the season.



And Pochettino, who explained that his charges did not know the result of the contest at Goodison Park, however, said that he watched the game between Chelsea and Everton.





The Argentine manager went on to add that it was important for Tottenahm to play the north London derby freely and to enjoy the occasion.

“The important thing is every time we play this season, we’re going to enjoy, and we enjoy playing football and enjoy playing together”, Pochettino told Spurs TV.



“That is a fantastic feeling. The players didn’t know about the result between Chelsea and Everton.



“I knew, I was watching.



"The important thing was they were free and they went out to play and enjoy the game.”



Tottenham will next take on West Ham United at the London Stadium on Friday.

