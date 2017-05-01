XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

01/05/2017 - 16:12 BST

Sorry, Sofiane Boufal and Eden Hazard, No – Phil Thompson Astonished By Comparison

 




Liverpool legend Phil Thompson has reacted with shock when asked if there are shades of Eden Hazard in Southampton's Sofiane Boufal, dismissing the suggestion out of hand.

Southampton snapped the attacking midfielder up from French outfit Lille, the same club Hazard left to join Chelsea in 2012.




Boufal has been dubbed by some in France the "new Hazard", while Saints boss Claude Puel has challenged the 23-year-old to work hard to emulate the Belgian.

Thompson however, when asked on Sky Sports Soccer Saturday programme about shades of Hazard in Boufal, seemed never to have heard the suggestion before and could not disguise his astonishment at the thought the pair might be compared.
 


"Sorry? Boufal? Eden Hazard?" Thompson replied when asked if had seen much of Hazard in the Southampton man in the Saints' draw with Hull City.

"The same, linking them?

"No", he said dismissively.

Boufal completed 58 minutes of the 0-0 draw at St, Mary's, with Southampton missing a late penalty which would have handed them all three Premier League points.

The Morocco international has made 22 appearances in all competitions for Southampton this season, scoring just twice and setting up a single further goal for his team-mates.
  