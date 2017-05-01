XRegister
06 October 2016

01/05/2017 - 16:30 BST

Sunderland Have To Keep John O’Shea – Paul Merson

 




Former Arsenal forward Paul Merson has urged Sunderland to keep hold of John O'Shea.

The Black Cats have just suffered the pain of relegation from the Premier League and must start to try and rebuild to bounce back quickly from the Championship.




The club have an ageing squad and it has been suggested wholesale surgery will be needed to mount a promotion push.

O'Shea is 36 years old and firmly in the twilight of his career, but Merson has told Sunderland to make sure they keep the former Manchester United defender as he believes his experience will be vital going forward.
 


Merson also argued that O'Shea will not face Premier League standard attackers in the Championship.

"I'd want to keep O'Shea", he said on Sky Sports Soccer Saturday after watching Sunderland beaten by Bournemouth.

"With O'Shea, he's got that experience, he's a good centre-half.

"He isn't going to come up against the players he's coming up against in this standard of football [when he’s in the Championship].

"I think you need him to organise things and try and get them up.

"I don't think you want to get rid of everybody. You've got to keep some experience there", Merson added.

O'Shea has skippered Sunderland the majority of the season and has made 24 appearances in the Premier League for the Black Cats this term.

In total, since joining the club in 2011, the Irishman has made 212 appearances for Sunderland.
  