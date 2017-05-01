Sunderland Won’t Have Trouble Attracting Players – Paul Merson

Follow @insidefutbol





Paul Merson believes that Sunderland will have no problem attracting players in the summer, despite having dropped down to the Championship.



Sunderland had their relegation from the Premier League confirmed at the weekend with a home defeat against Bournemouth and could well end the season rock bottom of the table.











There are question marks over a number of players' futures, while manager David Moyes has yet to confirm whether he will stay at the helm for a season in the second tier.



Sunderland could need to make a number of signings in a bid to make a quickfire return to the top flight, but despite relegation, Merson believes the size of the club means they will not struggle to attract players.





" There will be a lot of people who will want to play for Sunderland, there's no doubt about that", Merson said on Sky Sports Soccer Saturday programme.

"They are a top team and everybody loves a winning team.



"If this team started off next season and won their first six games there would be 50,000 there for the seventh game", the former Arsenal star added.



Sunderland will be considered a big fish in the Championship and could start the campaign as one of the favourites for automatic promotion.



The Black Cats' last win in the Premier League came at the start of February, with a comprehensive 4-0 destruction of Sam Allardyce's Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park.



But Sunderland failed to build on the win and have lost eight of their last ten since.

