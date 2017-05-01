Top Four In Our Hands – Emre Can Hails Liverpool Win At Watford

Follow @insidefutbol





Emre Can has hailed Liverpool's 1-0 win away at Watford this evening, insisting that finishing in the top four is firmly in the Reds' hands.



In a tricky evening at Vicarage Road, Can scored Liverpool's only goal of the game in first half injury time, with the German popping up with a spectacular strike.











Can rose to get on the end of a lofted ball from Lucas Leiva and hit a superb bicycle kick which flew into the top corner of the Watford goal.



Liverpool defended resolutely and held onto their lead, though received a big slice of luck as Watford piled on pressure at the end of the game.





Deep into injury time the ball fell to Sebastian Prodl, just yards out, but his effort crashed against the crossbar and Liverpool breathed a sigh of relief .

The Reds had all three points and Can believes they now have their top four hopes firmly in their own hands.



"Everything is in our hands", Can said on Sky Sports.



"If we win the three games we are in the Champions League. We are confident.



"If we perform how we can perform then we can do it", he added.



And on his goal, Can says he did not think too much about the effort, with it being instinct and the best goal he has ever scored.



"I have never scored a goal like that – maybe when I was younger. That is the best goal I've ever scored.



"I saw the space and I ran behind and my first thought was that I wanted to head it, then I didn't think too much. And then I scored a beauty like that", he added.

