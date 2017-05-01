XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

01/05/2017 - 12:12 BST

Tottenham Star Sets Sights On Manchester United Scalp After Special Day

 




Jan Vertonghen has explained that Tottenham Hotspur are hopeful about making their last appearance at White Hart Lane special against Manchester United on 14th May.

It is Spurs’ last season at White Hart Lane as their new stadium is being developed, with Mauricio Pochettino’s team scheduled to play all their home matches at Wembley in the 2017/18 campaign.




Tottenham beat Arsenal 2-0 in the last ever north London derby at White Hart Lane on Sunday to cut Chelsea’s lead at the top of the Premier League table to four points, with four league games remaining in the season.

Three out of Spurs’ last four games are away matches; the sole home fixture being against Manchester United later in the month.
 


And Vertonghen, who was delighted with Tottenham beating Arsenal, insisted that his side will be hoping to make the occasion special once again when the Red Devils visit White Hart Lane in May.

"It sounds like a good day”, he told Spurs TV, after the game.

"It was a very good game from everyone, from start to finish.

"It was the perfect day to put on a performance and I’m very proud of it.

"We knew we had to focus.

"It was the last north London derby at the Lane and that’s so special for so many people.

“I know what it means.

"It was a very big day and we’ve one more to come [against Manchester United].

“Let’s hope we can make that one special.”

The game against Arsenal was Vertonghen’s 200th in all competitions in a Tottenham shirt and the defender said that he is extremely proud of the achievement.

"To reach 200 games is a very special moment, especially a day like today”, he continued.

“I’m very proud. I’ve been here five seasons now and hopefully there are more to come."
 