Tottenham Star Sets Sights On Manchester United Scalp After Special Day

Jan Vertonghen has explained that Tottenham Hotspur are hopeful about making their last appearance at White Hart Lane special against Manchester United on 14th May.



It is Spurs’ last season at White Hart Lane as their new stadium is being developed, with Mauricio Pochettino’s team scheduled to play all their home matches at Wembley in the 2017/18 campaign.











Tottenham beat Arsenal 2-0 in the last ever north London derby at White Hart Lane on Sunday to cut Chelsea’s lead at the top of the Premier League table to four points, with four league games remaining in the season.



Three out of Spurs’ last four games are away matches; the sole home fixture being against Manchester United later in the month.





And Vertonghen, who was delighted with Tottenham beating Arsenal, insisted that his side will be hoping to make the occasion special once again when the Red Devils visit White Hart Lane in May.

"It sounds like a good day”, he told Spurs TV, after the game.



"It was a very good game from everyone, from start to finish.



"It was the perfect day to put on a performance and I’m very proud of it.



"We knew we had to focus.



"It was the last north London derby at the Lane and that’s so special for so many people.



“I know what it means.



"It was a very big day and we’ve one more to come [against Manchester United].



“Let’s hope we can make that one special.”



The game against Arsenal was Vertonghen’s 200th in all competitions in a Tottenham shirt and the defender said that he is extremely proud of the achievement.



"To reach 200 games is a very special moment, especially a day like today”, he continued.



“I’m very proud. I’ve been here five seasons now and hopefully there are more to come."

