We Need Him Firing – Liverpool Legend On Reds Star Who Must Step Up To Top Four Plate

Follow @insidefutbol





John Aldridge believes it is vitally important for Liverpool to have Philippe Coutinho firing on all cylinders in the Reds’ last four Premier League games of the season as they aim to finish in the top four.



Jurgen Klopp’s team, who presently find themselves in third spot with 66 points from 34 games, need a strong end to the season to be certain of a top four finish.











Coutinho has been one of the most important players for Liverpool in the present campaign, with the Brazilian scoring 11 goals in 32 matches in all competitions, in addition to providing eight assists.



The attacking midfielder was sidelined with a malleolar injury for around six weeks between the early parts of December to mid-January, and Aldridge is certain that Liverpool would have had more points in their kitty if the former Inter Milan player had not been injured.





The Liverpool legend went on to back Coutinho to play an important role in the Reds’ remaining four league games if they are to qualify to the Champions League in the 2017/18 campaign.

“Yes he was [flying] and we would have had more points, that’s a no brainer”, Aldridge told LFC TV, when asked how big a blow was Coutinho’s injury to Liverpool.



“You look at our threats goings forward and looking at the players who are going to make things happen for us – get the goals, get the points for us and it has been diluted with injuries we’ve had to key players.



“But he was the one out of all of them.



"With the assists and the goals he can score that can carry us through and get the important results we need in the last four games.



“It’s important to have him stay on the pitch for the next four games consistently and get us the goals and get us the assists to get us the points we need.”



Coutinho, who joined Liverpool from Inter Milan in January 2013, has 23 caps and six goals for Brazil to his name.

