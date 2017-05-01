Where Can David Moyes Go That’s Bigger – Paul Merson Backs Scot For Sunderland Stay

Follow @insidefutbol





Paul Merson thinks David Moyes will stay on as Sunderland manager following the club's relegation from the Premier League as he does not see where else the former Everton boss could go.



Moyes took over as Black Cats manager in July, but has not been able to stop the club slipping out of the Premier League after enduring a season of struggle.











The 54-year-old has yet to make an announcement on whether he will continue in the job, but Merson cannot see Moyes leaving as he does not believe the Scot could command a post at a club any bigger than Sunderland.



Merson said on Sky Sports Soccer Saturday programme, after Sunderland lost to Bournemouth: "I do [think Moyes will stay].





" I look at and think 'where are you going to go?' This is a big club, with a good catchment area", he continued.

"They love a winning team, they'll get 40,000 people there and I don't know where you're going to go from here.



"I don't think you're going to get a bigger club than Sunderland Football Club at the moment.



"So for me I would stay", Merson added.



Sunderland have taken just 21 points from 34 games in the Premier League this season and boast a goal difference of minus 34, the worst in the division.



The four games the Black Cats have remaining as a Premier League side are Hull City (away), Swansea City (home), Arsenal (away) and Chelsea (away).

