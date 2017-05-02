An Outstanding Day – Rangers Star Reveals Still Fond Memories of Beating Celtic

Follow @insidefutbol





Lee Wallace has revealed that his best goal for Rangers came in their 3-2 win over Celtic in a Scottish Premiership fixture during the 2011/12 campaign.



The left-back, who joined Rangers from Hearts in the summer of 2011, scored the Gers’ third goal at Ibrox to put his side 3-0 up against their arch-rivals.











Although Celtic managed to score two late goals, Rangers held on to their lead and claimed the full three points, ultimately due to Wallace's goal.



And Wallace explained that his strike in that game still remains the best goal he has scored for Rangers.





“The Old Firm goal”, he told Rangers TV, when asked about his best goal for the club.

“The Old Firm goal in the 3-2 victory.”



Wallace then went on to add that his best game at Rangers was also the 3-2 win over Celtic in the Old Firm derby in March 2012.



“Again, probably the 3-2 Old Firm victory, probably because of the fact that I scored my first goal and it was an outstanding day”, the defender answered, when asked about his best game at Rangers.



Besides helping out Rangers’ defence, Wallace has thus far scored 25 times and set up 57 goals in 247 appearances in all competitions for the Light Blues.



The 29-year-old also has 10 senior caps for Scotland to his name.

