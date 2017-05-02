XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

02/05/2017 - 11:52 BST

Barcelona Confident Of Inching Out Manchester City In Hector Bellerin Chase

 




Barcelona are confident that Arsenal defender Hector Bellerin will ignore overtures from Manchester City in the summer transfer window.

Signing a right-back is Barcelona’s priority for the summer and they have identified the former La Masia graduate as their top target for the transfer window.




Bellerin recently signed a new six-year contract with Arsenal and the Gunners are confident that they will be able to hold on to their player despite interest from Spain.

However, Barcelona have already held talks with the player’s representatives and Bellerin is expected to push for a transfer if the Catalan giants are ready to try hard to sign him in the summer and offer him a huge signing bonus.
 


Manchester City are also interested in the player but according to Mundo Deportivo, Barcelona are confident that he will ignore any offer from the Citizens despite Pep Guardiola’s presence.  

Bellerin is unlikely to join another English club if he leaves Arsenal and Barcelona are certain that they would be his preferred choice should he decide to pack his bags in north London.

Barcelona are yet to open talks with Arsenal for the defender but are aware that the English club will ask for a huge fee should they finally agree to sell the player in the summer.

The Catalan giants are eyeing replacement candidates but are prepared to exhaust all their efforts to sign Bellerin before moving for any other player.
 