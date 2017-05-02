Can’t Say Anything Now – Everton and Manchester United Target Coy On Future

Follow @insidefutbol





Everton and Manchester United linked winger Dries Mertens has remained coy over his long term future at Napoli ahead of the summer transfer window and a dwindling contract.



The 29-year-old winger has been in prime form for Napoli this season and is considered one of the top attacking talents in Serie A football given his output in forward areas.











Scoring 28 goals and assisting another 12, the Belgian has naturally attracted interest from outside Italy and there has been talk of Manchester United and Everton being on his trail.



Napoli are aware of growing interest in the winger and have been working hard behind the scenes to agree a new deal with his representatives, but an agreement is yet to reached.





And Mertens himself remained non-committal about his future at Napoli, indicating that he is still deliberating over his options ahead of the transfer window.

Asked about his future plans, the winger told Dutch magazine ELF Voetbal: “Of course we are concerned about the future.



“But for now I cannot say anything about it, so we’ll see.”



Mertens has a deal until 2018 but at 29, the winger wants to sign the last huge contract of his career this summer.

