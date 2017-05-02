Celta Vigo Are Super Dangerous Admits Manchester United Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Manchester United midfielder Ander Herrera has insisted that his team will respect a ‘super dangerous’ Celta Vigo side in the Europa League semi-finals.



The English giants travel to Spain on Wednesday to take on Celta Vigo in the first leg of their Europa League semi-final at the Balaidos on Thursday evening.











Manchester United are huge favourites to beat the Spanish outfit, who are currently eleventh in La Liga, and progress to their first Europa League final in Stockholm next month.



But Herrera, a former Athletic Bilbao midfielder, has outlined the dangers Celta Vigo possess and stressed that the Spanish outfit could turn out to be an annoying opponent for Manchester United.





He admits that Manchester United are the strongest team left in the competition but he stressed that his side will respect their opponents as they are aware that a shock result is always on the cards.

Herrera said on Spanish radio station Onda Cero: “Celta are a super dangerous team who like to have the ball and press higher up on the pitch.



“They can be a very annoying team but also have quality players such as [Iago] Aspas, [Pione] Sisto and [John] Guidetti, who are scoring goals.



“We are, in theory, the strongest team left in the competition but we have to respect all our rivals because they can surprise us.



“Celta are like Athletic, who won at Old Trafford.”



The two sides have not met in a UEFA club competition thus far.

