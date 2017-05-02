Champions League Means We Could Attract A Better Goalkeeper – Former Liverpool Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Liverpool defender Phil Babb feels Champions League football could open the door for the Reds to recruit a better goalkeeper in the summer.



Liverpool ground out a 1-0 win at Watford on Monday night and with Arsenal, Manchester United and Manchester City dropping points at the weekend, the Reds are in a good position to finish in the top four.











Liverpool are hopeful that Champions League football would allow them to recruit better players and strengthen their squad adequately in the summer and Babb has already identified the goalkeeping area as one that needs an upgrade.



Simon Mignolet and Loris Karius have fought hard this season to become the first choice custodian at Anfield but the former Red has indicated that the duo are not good enough to play in the Champions League.





And he feels the summer could present Liverpool with an opportunity to go out and sign a top level goalkeeper.

The former defender said on LFC TV: “I think if we get Champions League then the goalkeeping area is an area we need to recruit in.



“It's my personal opinion.



"But I feel if we are in the Champions League then there will be goalkeepers who are another notch on and will be available in the summer.”



Despite being linked with a move for Joe Hart, Jurgen Klopp has made it clear that Liverpool won’t dip into their funds for a new goalkeeper in the summer.



It remains to be seen if he has a rethink, or believes Mignolet and Karius are good enough to help Liverpool to the title.

