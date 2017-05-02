XRegister
06 October 2016

02/05/2017 - 12:53 BST

Chelsea Spell More Difficult Than Manchester United – Radamel Falcao On English Stint

 




Monaco striker Radamel Falcao has revealed that out of his spells in England with Manchester United and Chelsea, his time at the Blues ranks as the most difficult.

The Colombian international came to England when Manchester United signed him on loan in the summer of 2014, but he struggled at Old Trafford and the Red Devils didn’t take up their option to offer him a permanent contract.




Chelsea snapped him up the following summer on another loan stint but Falcao continued to struggle in England and he admits that his time at Stamford Bridge was the most challenging period during his two years in the Premier League.

He revealed that in the middle of the season Chelsea decided against playing him again and the striker conceded that it was a difficult period as he felt that he could have given more.
 


Falcao added that he continued to prepare himself physically as he started thinking about his return to Monaco.  

Asked about his most difficult period during his two years in England with Manchester United and Chelsea, the striker told French sports daily L’Equipe: “Chelsea was the most complicated moment.

“In mid-season, I knew I wouldn’t be able to do anything more as the club decided not to play me anymore.

"It was frustrating as I thought I could bring something to the table.

“The drive remained there as I continued to prepare in case but I never played. So I was already thinking about next season and Monaco.

“All I was doing was thinking about Monaco.”

Falcao has hit his stride again in France and has netted 28 goals in all competition for Monaco this season.
 