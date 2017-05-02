XRegister
06 October 2016

02/05/2017 - 17:15 BST

Defence Is So Good Because Attack Is So Good, Tottenham Hotspur Star Feels

 




Tottenham Hotspur full-back Ben Davies believes that attack has been the best form of defence for his team this season.

The Lilywhites have scored a total of 71 league goals throughout the course of the season, while conceding only 22, the best record in the top division.




There has been a particular tendency to score quickfire goals and Davies insists that it is one aspect of their game to look to go forward from the very outset and catch the opposition by surprise.

Once the team that concedes the goal gets desperate trying to find an equaliser, Davies and his team-mates have the opportunity to score more as opponents become sloppy in defence in order to go all out.
 


Following a north London derby which saw two quick goals scored against Arsenal, Davies told Spurs' official site: “I think it’s just our mentality [scoring quickfire goals].  

"It’s easy to sit back when you have that lead but sometimes the best form of defence is attack.

"We can push teams and sometimes they got sloppy trying to go for that equaliser.”

The Lilywhites have managed four consecutive clean sheets in their last four league games and will be looking to extend that run when they take on West Ham on Friday.
 