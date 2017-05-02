Doing Really Well – Rangers Defender Lee Wallace Has Warm Words For Myles Beerman

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers skipper Lee Wallace has admitted Myles Beerman deserves a place in the starting line-up even when he is ready to return to action.



The 29-year-old left-back, who is currently sidelined after undergoing surgery for a hernia issue, is expected to be back playing later in the month.











Beerman has taken Wallace’s place in the Rangers team in recent games, with the youngster thus far making five appearances in all competitions for the Gers since making his first team debut in the goalless draw against Kilmarnock last month.



And Wallace, who is aware that new Rangers boss Pedro Caixinha sticks to his team when they do well, insisted that he is ready to sit on the bench for as long as Beerman continues to impress.





“Absolutely”, he told Rangers TV, when asked if he feels Beerman has done enough to get himself a starting eleven position even when he is back.

“He is doing really well and I think the manager has already shown loyalty when the group is doing well, when the starting eleven is doing well.



“They deserve to keep their place.



“As long as he’s doing well and the team is doing well, I’m up for that.”



Beerman, whose present contract with Rangers runs until the summer of 2018, has represented Malta up to Under-21 level.



The 18-year-old joined Rangers’ academy from Manchester City last summer.

