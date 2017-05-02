XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

02/05/2017 - 17:01 BST

Eden Hazard Yet To Decide As Chelsea Hold Fresh Contract Talks

 




Chelsea have held fresh talks with Eden Hazard’s representatives over a new deal, but the Belgian is yet to make a final decision on his future at the club.

The Belgian forward has been at the forefront of Chelsea’s revival under Antonio Conte this season and is powering the Blues towards a second Premier League title in three seasons.




Real Madrid have been linked with a move for the 26-year-old and there are suggestions that the Chelsea star is one of their priority targets for the transfer window.

Chelsea have been speaking with the player’s representatives over a new and improved contract over the past few months and according to Tutto Mercato, they held fresh talks recently to renew his deal with the west London club.
 


The Premier League leaders remain confident of holding on to the player this summer, but a final decision will be made by Hazard, who is yet to decide on the course of his future.  

Despite Chelsea’s confidence in keeping hold of the Belgian, Conte refused to provide any guarantees that his star player will wear the Blues colours next season.

Hazard joined Chelsea from Lille in 2012 and has netted 71 goals and assisted another 62 in 244 appearances for the club thus far.
 