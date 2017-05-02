Everton and Tottenham Target Franck Kessie Sets Heart On AC Milan

Follow @insidefutbol





AC Milan have moved into pole position for the signature of Everton and Tottenham Hotspur target Franck Kessie as the player is claimed to want to move to the San Siro.



Roma have been leading the chase for the signature of the young midfielder over the past few months, despite interest from clubs such as Chelsea, Tottenham, Manchester City and Everton.











They already have a deal in place with Atalanta and have been working hard behind the scenes to convince the player’s representatives, but it seems they could lose out to Serie A rivals.



According to Italian broadcaster Sportitalia, AC Milan are now the leading contenders to sign the 20-year-old Ivory Coast midfielder during the summer transfer window.





AC Milan will meet the Atalanta hierarchy today and will present a formal offer of €30m to the Serie A club, a figure at which they already have a deal in place with Roma.

Kessie’s desire is claimed to have tilted the scales towards the Rossoneri as the player wants to join AC Milan and has instructed his agent to hold talks with the Milanese giants over a summer move.



Roma are not giving up on the prospect of signing the young midfielder but at the moment AC Milan are leading the chase as the player in intrigued at the idea of joining the Serie A giants.



It remains to be seen if Kessie's Premier League suitors will now come to the party with concrete bids.

