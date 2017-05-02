Graeme Murty Delighted With Performance of Rangers Youngsters

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers Under-20s manager Graeme Murty has heaped praise on his youngsters after they put up a brave performance against St Mirren.



Murty fielded a number of Under-17 players, along with two Under-16 players, in the form of Billy Gilmour and Danny Finlayson, in his team for the match and the players didn't disappoint.











Trailing 2-0 at half-time they came back to turn the game on its head and win the match 3-2, thanks to goals from Max Ashmore, Andy Dallas and Serge Atakayi.



Giving his reaction after the match, the manager, who briefly took charge of the senior side in February, said that it was delightful on the youngsters' part to go on and show character in the face of adversity.





Murty also took time to insist that the match served as a message on his part to the youngsters, telling them that they will always get a chance to come in and prove their mettle.

“It’s great for them and goes to show again, if we have gaps and we have injuries, or even if you’re doing really, really well then we’ll put you in because we need to see the next level and continue that stretch where you are doing OK, but can you step up?" Murty told his club's official website.



"I thought they all did really well yesterday – Mikey Hewitt for his first appearance as an under-17 handled it really well, and then you throw in Danny Finlayson as an under-16 centre-back, and he looked really assured.



“We talked to him about being confident and being composed, and I was really relaxed whenever the ball went in his area which is testament to him.”

