I’ll Keep Manchester Blue Vows Former City Man John Guidetti Ahead of Old Trafford Trip

Celta Vigo striker John Guidetti has vowed to keep Manchester blue when his side visit the city next week to face Manchester United in the second leg of their Europa League semi-final tie.



Guidetti played for Manchester City between 2008 and 2015, though he failed to make an impression for the first team, going out on multiple loans before finally securing a permanent move to Spain in 2015.











However, the 25-year-old still has his allegiance tilted towards Manchester United's local rivals Manchester City and has promised to keep the city blue when the Celestes visit Old Trafford next Thursday.



Giving his opinion of their semi-final opponents, the striker said that Manchester United do have a good team with a good manager and play in a stadium which is always fantastic.





However, when Celta Vigo face the Red Devils, Eduardo Berizzo and his team will do everything in their capacity to make life difficult for their opponents.

"I played in England and lived in Manchester for six years, so I follow both of the teams there", Guidetti told UEFA's official website.



"United are a very good team.



"Obviously they've got a good manager, a fantastic stadium, and they're one of the favourites to win the Europa League.



"But as they say, Manchester is blue, and that's how it will be when we visit there as well, because we are Celta Vigo and we will try to keep the city blue."



The first-leg of the tie will be played this Thursday in Spain.

