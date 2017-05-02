XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

02/05/2017 - 14:13 BST

Jose Mourinho Gives You Confidence From Day One – Ander Herrera

 




Manchester United midfielder Ander Herrera has revealed a different side of Jose Mourinho and stressed that the Portuguese has been a source of confidence from day one.

Herrera has grown into one of the most important figures in Manchester United’s midfield this season under Mourinho and has been touted as a future captain at Old Trafford in recent months.




Mourinho has used the midfielder as more of a defensive screen and he played a massive role in man marking Eden Hazard out of the game in Manchester United’s recent 2-0 win over Chelsea.

And Herrera stressed that contrary to the ultra competitive image of the Manchester United manager, Mourinho is a great source of confidence for his players behind the scenes.
 


The midfielder said on Spanish radio station Onda Cero: “The image you have of him in the world is that of a winner who is super competitive, who asks his players to give a 100 per cent in every match.  

“And at any moment, he reserves nothing for nobody.

“I have found a coach who gives all the confidence in the world from the first day.”

Herrera also added that he is enjoying his more of a withdrawn role in midfield and is happy to remodel his game according to the needs of the team.

“I used to play more like a Xavi or an [Andres] Iniesta.

“But now I have dropped back my position to [Sergio] Busquets’; it has been very good.”
 