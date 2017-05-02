Jose Mourinho Gives You Confidence From Day One – Ander Herrera

Follow @insidefutbol





Manchester United midfielder Ander Herrera has revealed a different side of Jose Mourinho and stressed that the Portuguese has been a source of confidence from day one.



Herrera has grown into one of the most important figures in Manchester United’s midfield this season under Mourinho and has been touted as a future captain at Old Trafford in recent months.











Mourinho has used the midfielder as more of a defensive screen and he played a massive role in man marking Eden Hazard out of the game in Manchester United’s recent 2-0 win over Chelsea.



And Herrera stressed that contrary to the ultra competitive image of the Manchester United manager, Mourinho is a great source of confidence for his players behind the scenes.





The midfielder said on Spanish radio station Onda Cero: “The image you have of him in the world is that of a winner who is super competitive, who asks his players to give a 100 per cent in every match.

“And at any moment, he reserves nothing for nobody.



“I have found a coach who gives all the confidence in the world from the first day.”



Herrera also added that he is enjoying his more of a withdrawn role in midfield and is happy to remodel his game according to the needs of the team.



“I used to play more like a Xavi or an [Andres] Iniesta.



“But now I have dropped back my position to [Sergio] Busquets’; it has been very good.”

