XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

02/05/2017 - 11:59 BST

Juventus Sniffing Around Celtic Star

 




Juventus are considering making a move for Celtic striker Moussa Dembele during the summer transfer window.

The 20-year-old hitman joined Celtic from Fulham last summer and has played a major role in helping Brendan Rodgers’ team to dominate Scottish football again this season.




Scoring 32 goals in all competitions, Dembele earned praise for his performances in the Champions League this term and he has already attracted interest from Chelsea.

Celtic managed to see off interest from the Blues in January but they are set to face more challenges in the summer as more European clubs join the fray for his signature.
 


And according to French magazine France Football, Juventus are one of the clubs who are considering making a move for the striker in the coming months and are closely following his performances.  

The Italian champions are eyeing adding more attacking talent to their squad in the summer and it has been claimed that Dembele is one of the players they are keeping an eye on.

The Celtic striker, who has a contract until 2020 with the club, has also been linked with a move to Germany with Borussia Dortmund.

It remains to be seen whether Rodgers manages to convince his star striker to continue at Celtic for one more season in the coming weeks and months.
 