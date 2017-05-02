Juventus Sniffing Around Celtic Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Juventus are considering making a move for Celtic striker Moussa Dembele during the summer transfer window.



The 20-year-old hitman joined Celtic from Fulham last summer and has played a major role in helping Brendan Rodgers’ team to dominate Scottish football again this season.











Scoring 32 goals in all competitions, Dembele earned praise for his performances in the Champions League this term and he has already attracted interest from Chelsea.



Celtic managed to see off interest from the Blues in January but they are set to face more challenges in the summer as more European clubs join the fray for his signature.





And according to French magazine France Football, Juventus are one of the clubs who are considering making a move for the striker in the coming months and are closely following his performances.

The Italian champions are eyeing adding more attacking talent to their squad in the summer and it has been claimed that Dembele is one of the players they are keeping an eye on.



The Celtic striker, who has a contract until 2020 with the club, has also been linked with a move to Germany with Borussia Dortmund.



It remains to be seen whether Rodgers manages to convince his star striker to continue at Celtic for one more season in the coming weeks and months.

