Let’s See How Chelsea Cope If Gap Is One Point – Tottenham Star Eyeing Friday Win

Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane is eager to reduce the gap between themselves and Chelsea to one point on Friday night and then see what response it brings out from the Pensioners.



The Lilywhites managed to maintain the four-point gap between themselves and the league leaders after winning 2-0 against their London rivals Arsenal on Sunday.











And now they will have the chance to momentarily cut the gap to just one as they play ahead of Chelsea, who take on Middlesbrough next Monday.



Kane admits that he and his team have no power to control Chelsea's proceedings and he says all they can do right now is to focus on the job in hand so that if the chance comes they can be ready to pounce.





"We keep going, it’s hard to do anything else. We can’t control what Chelsea do, we just have to keep winning our games", Kane told his club's official website.

Tottenham, who currently have 77 points on the board with four games to be played, face London rivals West Ham on Friday with the implications of a positive result being huge, as far as the fate of the league is concerned.



"We’re on 77 points at the moment, a great total, four games left, another London derby on Friday night and hopefully we can win that, drop it down to one point and see what happens.



"That’s all we can do.



"We’re playing as well as we ever have done in the Premier League, so we have to keep going and see what happens."

