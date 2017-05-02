XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

02/05/2017 - 14:39 BST

Liverpool Join Chelsea In Hunt For Italian Full-Back Shining In Midfield Role

 




Liverpool are keeping tabs on Atalanta defender-cum-midfielder Andrea Conti, who has also been linked with a move to Chelsea this summer.

The 23-year-old  has been earning rave reviews for his performances this season in midfield, despite being a natural full-back, and has attracted the interest of clubs outside Italy.




Chelsea scouts have already been to Italy to watch the midfielder in action this season and there are suggestions that Antonio Conte wants to take his compatriot to west London this coming summer.

And it seems Chelsea could face competition for his signature from Premier League rivals as according to Italian outlet Calcio Mercato, Liverpool are also on his trail.
 


It has been claimed that Jurgen Klopp is keeping an eye on the former Italy Under-21 player ahead of the summer window and could make a move for him in the coming months.  

Conti’s versatility is an attractive quality for Liverpool and given their problems in full-back positions, the Italian’s arrival could fill a hole in their squad ahead of next season.

The 23-year-old, who has made 47 appearances for Atalanta thus far, has a contract until 2021 with the Serie A club.
 