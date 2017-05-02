Liverpool Join Chelsea In Hunt For Italian Full-Back Shining In Midfield Role

Follow @insidefutbol





Liverpool are keeping tabs on Atalanta defender-cum-midfielder Andrea Conti, who has also been linked with a move to Chelsea this summer.



The 23-year-old has been earning rave reviews for his performances this season in midfield, despite being a natural full-back, and has attracted the interest of clubs outside Italy.











Chelsea scouts have already been to Italy to watch the midfielder in action this season and there are suggestions that Antonio Conte wants to take his compatriot to west London this coming summer.



And it seems Chelsea could face competition for his signature from Premier League rivals as according to Italian outlet Calcio Mercato, Liverpool are also on his trail.





It has been claimed that Jurgen Klopp is keeping an eye on the former Italy Under-21 player ahead of the summer window and could make a move for him in the coming months.

Conti’s versatility is an attractive quality for Liverpool and given their problems in full-back positions, the Italian’s arrival could fill a hole in their squad ahead of next season.



The 23-year-old, who has made 47 appearances for Atalanta thus far, has a contract until 2021 with the Serie A club.

