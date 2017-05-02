Liverpool Showing Top Four Mentality Believes Former Red

Follow @insidefutbol





Nigel Spackman believes Liverpool need to grind out wins in games on a more regular basis, such as they did against Watford on Monday night, if they want to win the league title or finish in the top four.



The Merseyside giants, who are desperate to qualify to the Champions League next season, edged out the Hornets 1-0 at Vicarage Road.











Emre Can’s super goal from an overhead kick was the difference between the teams as Liverpool held on to their narrow lead, despite Watford going all out in search of an equaliser late on.



Jurgen Klopp’s team have often failed to grind out wins this season and they now need a strong end to the campaign to finish in the top four.





And Spackman, who praised the performance of Liverpool’s defence and Simon Mignolet against Watford, thinks the Reds need to show such gritty displays more often.

“That’s what you've got to do if you want to win championships or if you want to get into the top four, you have to grind games out”, he said on LFC TV.



“This season a lot of times we haven’t been able to grind games out like that.



“It’s a learning process. But defensively we looked a lot more solid and I think the understanding is there at the moment.



“And Simon Mignolet looks really confident.”



Liverpool will next face Southampton at Anfield on Sunday before facing West Ham United away a week later.



The Reds will then welcome Middlesbrough to Anfield in their last game of the season on 21st May.

