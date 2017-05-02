XRegister
06 October 2016

02/05/2017 - 12:57 BST

Manchester United’s Luke Shaw To See Specialist Over Injury

 




Manchester United left-back Luke Shaw will consult a specialist to determine the severity of his ligament injury, according to the Press Association.

The England international, who has endured an injury-riddled campaign, picked up the injury during the Red Devils’ 1-1 draw with Swansea City in the Premier League at the weekend.




Shaw’s first Premier League outing since featuring in the 3-0 win over Sunderland in early-April ended very soon as he had to be substituted as early as the ninth minute against the Swans.

The 21-year-old, whose future at Manchester United is uncertain after Jose Mourinho publicly criticised him earlier in the season, will now see a specialist to gauge the extent of his ligament injury.
 


It has been reported in certain corners that Shaw will be sidelined for four weeks, meaning he would play no further part for Manchester United this season.

The youngster, whose present contract with Manchester United runs until 2018, has made just 19 appearances in all competitions this season.

He joined the Old Trafford outfit from Southampton in the summer of 2014.
 