Marseille In Final Bid To Convince Arsenal and Chelsea Wanted Talent To Sign Pro Deal

Marseille have made a final contract offer to Arsenal and Chelsea linked defensive prodigy Boubacar Kamara and are hopeful of seeing him sign the deal with the club.



A product of the Marseille academy, the 17-year-old defender has already made his debut for the club in a cup game and has been a source of excitement with his performances in youth football.











However, he is yet to sign a professional contract with the Ligue 1 club despite Marseille’s efforts over the last few months to convince him to continue at the French outfit.



Manchester City, Arsenal, Chelsea and Borussia Dortmund are all keeping a close watch on the young defender and are ready to snare him away from Marseille in the summer for a paltry compensation fee.





Marseille have played their last hand in the transfer tussle as according to French sports daily L’Equipe, they proposed a final offer to Kamara’s representatives towards the end of last month.

The French club believe that they have put a very good offer on the young defender’s table and hopeful that Kamara will decide to continue at Marseille for the time being.



Marseille sporting director Andoni Zubizarreta met the player’s agent on Sunday to hold further talks as the Ligue 1 giants look to convince the people around Kamara about their project.



However, the final decision is expected to be made by the 17-year-old defender, who is currently deliberating over his options ahead of the window.

